Netanyahu meets with Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman

Just days after election leaves Knesset deadlocked, PM meets with White House envoy Jason Greenblatt and US ambassador David Friedman.

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Friday, at the Prime Minister’s Residence.

Netanyahu and Greenblatt were joined by US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and his Israeli counterpart, Ron Dermer.

Greenblatt arrived in Israel Thursday, just days after Israel’s 22nd Knesset election.

While the results of the election have yet to be finalized, with 99.8% of the vote counted, the Knesset appears to be deadlocked, with neither the right-wing nor left-wing blocs able to reach the 61 seats needed for a majority.

Greenblatt is expected to meet with Netanyahu’s rival, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, during Greenblatt’s visit to Israel.