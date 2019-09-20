Central Elections Committee publishes near final results of elections for 22nd Knesset. Official results to be published next Wednesday.

The Central Elections Committee on Thursday night announced the near final results of the elections to the 22nd Knesset.

The Blue and White Party is the largest party in the Knesset with 33 seats, followed by the Likud with 31.

The Joint List is the third largest party in the Knesset with 13 seats. Shas has 9 seats, United Torah Judaism - 8, Yisrael Beytenu - 8, Yamina - 7.

Labor-Gesher wins 6 seats and the Democratic Union has 5.

The Central Elections Committee stressed that these results are not the official results. The official results will be announced next Wednesday, September 25, and will be submitted to President Reuven Rivlin.

It was also announced that these results do not include the voting results in 14 polls, which the Committee continues to examine in depth, in view of the fact that irregularities occurred at these polls during election day. The final examination of these polls is not yet complete.