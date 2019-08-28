US envoy announces that neither the plan, nor parts of it, will be released prior to elections in Israel.

US envoy Jason Greenblatt announced on Wednesday that the US will not release its plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs before the upcoming Israeli election, neither will parts of the plan be released prior to the election.

"We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election," Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

Greenblatt's announcement comes as US President Trump has conveyed ambivalence recently about the timing and manner of the plan’s release.

Earlier this month, Trump stated that he “probably will wait” to release the plan until after the Israeli elections in September, though he added that “we may put out pieces of it” before the elections.

Then, speaking to reporters at the G7 conference on Monday, Trump said the plan’s release “won’t be before the election, I don’t think.”

He added, however, “I think you may see what the deal is before the election.”