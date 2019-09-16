Trump: Meeting Rouhani with no conditions? Fake news

US President rejects reports he is willing to meet his Iranian counterpart with no preconditions.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he is willing to meet his Iranian counterpart with no preconditions as “fake news”.

“The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, ‘No Conditions.’ That is an incorrect statement (as usual!),” Trump tweeted.

Trump recently expressed an openness to meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, though the Iranian President made clear that he will not meet Trump unless all sanctions against Tehran are unilaterally lifted by the US.

The President further stated that he had "no problem" with holding a meeting with Rouhani hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed the existence of another secret nuclear facility in Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Trump could meet Rouhani with “no preconditions”, but he also stressed the US would be “maintaining the maximum pressure campaign” on the Islamic Republic.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made clear last week that there are currently "no plans" for Trump to meet Rouhani.

“Secretary Pompeo, I and the rest of the national security team are executing on a maximum pressure strategy with Iran. There’s no question that it’s working. We have cut off their money. And that’s the reason why if they do come back to the negotiating table, they are coming back,” he added.