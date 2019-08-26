Trump: Good chance I'll meet Iranian president

US President Donald Trump stated at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron that there is a "very good chance" he will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump added that Iran is a country with great potential and is looking forward to a long-term agreement under which Iran will not produce nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

"Iran is not the same country that was two and a half years ago," the US president said. "Iran was the number one terrorist sponsor in the world.When I took office, there were 18 friction centers in the world backed by Iran, at the very least financed by Iran. They used money from the agreement for bad purposes."

The French president had blindsided Trump by inviting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the G7 summit this week in an attempt to facilitate negotiations to save the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.

While Trump stated at the summit that it was "too soon" to meet Zarif at the summit, he was open to meeting Rouhani in the future. Macron offered to facilitate a meeting between the American and Iranian leaders in the coming weeks.