Netanyahu to deliver address on Iran nuclear issue IAEA says Iran enriching uranium in violation of 2015 nuclear deal. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Netanyahu Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will make a statement on the Iranian nuclear threat at 6:20 PM Monday evening. The prime minister's address follows the launching of missiles at Israel by Iranian-backed militias in Syria and the announcement of the International Atomic Energy Agency hat Iran has violated the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement by installing advanced centrifuges to enable it to increase the enrichment level of its uranium stocks.





