Trump: 'No problem' meeting Rouhani after reveal of secret site

US president says he is still open to meeting Iranian counterpart after Netanyahu reveals secret Iranian nuclear site.

US President Donald Trump said that he had "no problem" meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hours after Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed the existence of another secret nuclear facility in Iran.

The president made the statement while speaking to reporters at the White House Monday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave an address in which he accused Iran of violating the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and lying about its nuclear program.

Netanyahu stated that the facility, which was located near the city of Abadeh, was used to "conduct experiments to develop nuclear weapons."