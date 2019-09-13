Shaked to Netanyahu: Put aside hate, we need to work together

Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked warned that US President Donald Trump's peace plan may include dividing Jerusalem and creating a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria.

"The 'deal of the century' is basically a plan of enclaves," she said. "Jewish towns will be surrounded by Palestine. It'll happen right after the election. Only Yamina will stop it."

"The Prime Minister explained the good things we'll get from Trump's plan, but not what the bad things are. We know that it includes dividing up Jerusalem and that all the Jewish towns will be like enclaves within a Palestinian state.

"The Prime Minister needs to work on enlarging the bloc, not cannibalizing Yamina. The entire right-wing camp will go out to vote. And we need to vote only for parties which will pass the electoral threshold. In every election, he attacks us, his natural partners. You don't see him making the same video clips about [Shas Chairman Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri or about [UTJ leader Deputy Health Minister Yakov] Litzman. Just about us.

"I'll say it again: We need to make every effort to enlarge the bloc. He shouldn't publish video clips about me or about any of his natural partners. In 2009, [Kadima Chairwoman] Tzipi Livni had more Knesset seats but Netanyahu was asked to form the government because he had a bloc. In the previous elections Netanyahu lost because he pulled seats from the other parties and because of that we and Zehut did not pass the electoral threshold."

In April, Shaked was part of the New Right party, which fell just over 1,000 votes short of entering the Knesset.

"Anyone who wants a right-wing government must vote for Yamina," she emphasized. "If Yamina only receives five Knesset seats, there will not be a right-wing government. It doesn't matter if Likud's number 35 is in the government or not. It matters if we are big enough."

Regarding the left-wing parties' incitement against Religious Zionism, she said: "The incitement by [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman and [Blue and White leaders MKs Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid against all those who are religious or haredi is an embarrassment, in my opinion."

"Benny Gantz sat in the IDF's General Staff together with [Yamina leader Transportation Minister] Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and they are also good friends. But Gantz saw a few polls that Lapid showed him, which showed that it's good to attack the religious, and so he decided to discriminate against religious people.

"What is this? We can't live together?

"In these elections, it's become fashionable to attack anything that smells a bit like Judaism. I am not a religious woman, I'm leading a bloc of religious and non-religious parties - we act in exactly the opposite fashion. We talk about unity and what we have in common, not about incitement and polarization."