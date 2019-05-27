New Right officials: We'll run if new elections held

Sources in New Right say party will run if new elections are held - even if Ayelet Shaked leaves.

With the Knesset slated to hold the preliminary vote on dissolving the Knesset and heading to early elections, sources in the New Right party say Monday they’re planning on running if new elections are indeed held – despite failing to cross the electoral threshold in last month’s Knesset vote.

On April 9th, the New Right party, headed by former Jewish Home ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, failed to cross the electoral threshold, coming some 1,000 votes short of the 3.25% minimum needed to enter the Knesset.

Now, with the 21st Knesset on the verge of dissolution as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remains unable to form a new government, New Right officials say they plan to run if the country goes back to the ballot box this year.

Party officials close to Bennett hinted, however, that Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who ran on the party’s number two slot in the April election, may not necessary remain with the New Right.

“The party will run in the elections and make connections, with Shaked or without her.”

Shaked is also expected to weigh in Monday on a possible Knesset run if the country goes to new elections.

The former Justice Minister is slated to speak at an Israel Bar Association event in Eilat at 10:30 Monday morning.