Liberman: Netanyahu will form 'theocratic government'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman told Yediot Aharonot that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will end up forming a government with the "haredim and messianics."

In an interview, which will be published in its entirety on Friday, Liberman claimed that Netanyahu "will manage to win 61-62 seats in the elections, and together with Otzma Yehudit, he will create a narrow right-haredi government."

"The picture being painting is very worrying for us. Our prospects seem to be that the haredi-messianic bloc wins 61-62 Knesset seats. If Netanyahu was short a Knesset seat last time, this time he'll have it, without any doubt. Otzma Yehudit passes the threshold and so does Yamina, and they will bring him what he lacked last time.

"He'll have at least 61-62 Knesset seats and Netanyahu will form his government of Jewish law."

Only if over 70% of voters in Tel Aviv and central Israel turn out for elections will it be possible to prevent such a government, he said. Otherwise, "Netanyahu will certainly form the next government, and within a month after that he will pass all the laws he wants to pass, the Blue and White will break into pieces, and some of those in Blue and White will join Netanyahu's extremist government of Jewish law. It will be the worst government since the founding of the State, a government which is borderline insane."

Liberman added that he expects elections to be held in another year and a half, after Netanyahu's government "collapses."