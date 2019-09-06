Five rockets fired at Israel, IDF attacks in Gaza

Gaza terrorists fire five rockets at southern Israel, one explodes in Sderot. IDF attacks Hamas targets in retaliation.

Terrorists from Gaza fired five rockets towards southern Israel on Friday night, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The Red Color siren was sounded in the city of Sderot, in the community of Ibim and in Kibbutz Or HaNer in the Gaza envelope of southern Israel.

The IDF confirmed that sirens had been activated in the area and said it identified five launches from Gaza.

At least one rocket exploded in a Sderot, causing a small fire. There was no damage. There were no reports of physical injuries, but several people were treated for shock.

Watch: Rocket explodes in Sderot



Shortly after the rocket fire, IDF aircraft and tanks attacked several military targets and posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza.

The siren was heard hours after Hamas claimed that two Palestinian Arabs were killed by Israeli fire in the weekly clashes along the Gaza border.

Hamas threatened to retaliate for the deaths, saying that Israel will "bear full responsibility for this crime."

The IDF did not comment on the deaths, but said an estimated 6,200 rioters and demonstrators gathered in locations along the border and threw firebombs and explosive devices at troops, as well as approached the fence.

Two weeks ago, a rocket launched by terrorists from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel exploded on a road in the Shaar Hanegev Council. There were no injuries.

The IDF later retaliated by striking a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip.

