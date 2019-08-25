Rocket attack sparks chaos at festival in southern Israel

Watch: Festival-goers run for cover as sirens sound during rocket attack. 2 rockets shot down, one lands in Israeli territory.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip fired at least three rockets at Israel Sunday night.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense network successfully shot down two of the three rockets, while the third landed inside of Israeli territory, striking in the Shaar HaNegev area near the Gaza border.

"Following the reports regarding sirens that sounded a few minutes ago, three launches were identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system," and IDF spokesperson said.

The attack sparked panic in the nearby city of Sderot, which was holding a town festival when the rockets were fired.

Panic-stricken festivalgoers fled the scene as air raid sirens were sounded, looking for shelter.

The festival was ultimately forced to end early as a result of the attacks.

The Magen David Adom emergency responder organization reported that seven people were treated for injuries sustained following the rocket attack as people fled to seek shelter. One victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries to her lower extremities as she fell on her way to a bomb shelter.

Six other people were treated for shock.