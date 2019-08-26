IDF attacks Hamas compound in Gaza

IDF fighter jets attack office of Hamas commander in retaliation for rocket fire on the south.

IDF fighter jets struck a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday night, including the office of a Hamas battalion commander.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said the attack was carried out in response to rocket fire from Gaza on Sunday evening.

“The IDF will continue operating against attempts to harm Israeli civilians, and holds the Hamas terror organization accountable for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it,” it said in a statement.

A rocket launched by terrorists from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel exploded on Sunday evening on a road in the Shaar Hanegev Council. There were no injuries.

A Red Color siren was heard in the city of Sderot and in the Gaza envelope communities.

The attack sparked panic in Sderot, which was holding a town festival when the rockets were fired.

Panic-stricken festivalgoers fled the scene as air raid sirens were sounded, looking for shelter.

The festival was ultimately forced to end early as a result of the attacks.

The Magen David Adom emergency responder organization reported that seven people were treated for injuries sustained following the rocket attack as people fled to seek shelter. One victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries to her lower extremities as she fell on her way to a bomb shelter.

Six other people were treated for shock.