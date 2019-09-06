Two Gazans dead in violent border riots

Hamas vows revenge after two Arabs killed by Israeli fire in weekly "March of the Return" protests.

Two Palestinian Arabs were killed by Israeli fire in the weekly clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza said.

The IDF did not comment on the deaths, but said an estimated 6,200 rioters and demonstrators gathered in locations along the border and threw firebombs and explosive devices at troops, as well as approached the fence.

Hamas, meanwhile, threatened to retaliate for the deaths, saying that Israel will "bear full responsibility for this crime."

Also on Friday, IDF soldiers identified a number of suspects who crossed the border fence in the northern and southern Gaza Strip and returned immediately to Gaza.

Two of the suspects who crossed the fence in northern Gaza into Israeli territory were arrested by IDF soldiers and taken for further questioning.

The “March of the Return” protests along the Gaza border have been going on every Friday since March 2018.

Last week, an IDF soldier was lightly injured during the violence.

