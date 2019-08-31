Jewish man attacked with rock in Brooklyn

Group of men throw rock at Jewish delivery driver in Crown Heights, the second such attack in less than a week.

A Jewish man has been attacked in Crown Heights with a rock for the second time in less than a week.

Police said a group of men threw a rock at a Jewish delivery driver as he sat in his truck at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Prospect Place around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to New York’s News 4.

The rock broke the driver’s side window and hit him in the eye, cutting his face. The delivery man refused medical attention afterward, the report said.

The attack happened about a dozen blocks away from where a 64-year-old rabbi, the father-in-law of popular Hasidic singer Benny Friedman, was hit in the head by a stone brick that was thrown at him while walking in Crown Heights.

According to the NYPD, the first incident took place just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Terrace Park. Police told News 4 that the rabbi was going through his morning exercises when another man allegedly yelled a Jewish slur at him and threw a rock in his direction, but missed.

The father of 10 confronted the alleged rock-thrower who then started punching him before fleeing, police said.

The victim, Rabbi Avraham Gopin, was hospitalized but is now recovering at home after suffering a broken nose, two broken teeth, bruises and required several stitches.

No arrests have been made in either case, and the hate crime task force is investigating both incidents.

In January of this year, two Jewish men were violently beaten by a gang in Crown Heights.

Two weeks prior, an Orthodox Jewish teenager was assaulted by a group of black teens in Crown Heights.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)