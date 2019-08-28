Father-in-law of singer Benny Friedman hit in head with brick

Rabbi assaulted in Brooklyn, losing multiple teeth after being struck by brick. Police treating attack as hate crime.

A 64-year-old rabbi, the father-in-law of popular Hasidic singer Benny Friedman, was hit in the head by a stone brick thrown at him while walking Tuesday morning in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Rabbi Avraham Gopin was hospitalized with “a broken nose, missing teeth, stitches on his head and lacerations on his body,” Friedman posted on Twitter. Gopin is a dual Israeli-American citizen, according to Haaretz.

“This morning, at 7:45 am, my father in law went for his morning walk, like he always does. Suddenly a man started yelling at him, and started chasing him, holding a huge brick,” Friedman tweeted in a thread that also included a photo of his father-in-law’s bloody tzitzit, a ritual garment Orthodox Jewish men typically wear daily under their clothing.

Images from the attack Twitter screenshot

New York City Councilman Chaim Deutch tweeted that the police are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

The Anti-Defamation League said it was offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailant.

“Thank G-d, all things considered, my father in law is doing ok,” Friedman tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

“We need safer communities. Where I come from in Minnesota, this would be front page headlines. But here in Brooklyn, this is just the latest event.”

Several identifiably Jewish men have been assaulted in Brooklyn over the past few months.