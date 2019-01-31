Two Jewish men violently beaten in Crown Heights

Two Jewish men violently beaten by a gang in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. Two of the attackers caught.

Two Jewish men were violently beaten by a gang in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

According to the Crown Height Info website, the beatings occurred a few minutes after 1:00 a.m. on President St. between Albany and Troy Ave., when the gang of three began targeting Jewish men on the block.

Their first victim, an older man, was pushed to the ground before being pummeled mercilessly with punches and kicks to his face and body. The beating, caught on video, only ended when the three suddenly broke away and fled.

A few minutes later, the gang targeted a second, younger man, who put up a fight, screaming for help and struggling with them.

Witnesses and victims immediately called 911 and Crown Heights Shomrim, who were both there in moments.

As they canvassed the area looking for the gang, a group matching the description of the gang was located. When the NYPD stopped the group, they attempted to flee. Two were caught, while the third escaped.

Shomrim, working with the police, were able to bring both victims to the 71st precinct where they positively identified their attackers.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force will be investigating the assaults.

Just two weeks ago, an Orthodox Jewish teenager was assaulted by a group of black teens in Crown Heights.

Last week, a Jewish woman walking in Crown Heights was punched by a black male who then ran off.