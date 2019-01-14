Jewish teen beaten by gang in Brooklyn

19-year-old Orthodox Jewish man assaulted by gang in suspected hate crime in Crown Heights.

An Orthodox Jewish teenager was assaulted in Brooklyn Saturday night in an apparent gang attack.

The incident occurred after the end of the Sabbath Saturday night at approximately 9:00 p.m., Collive reported, at 829 Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The 19-year-old victim was walking down Empire Boulevard when he was accosted by a group of black teens.

“Do you want to fight?” one of the teens asked the victim, before punching the Jewish teen in the face.

The assailants knocked the victim to the ground, beat him repeatedly, then began to flee the scene.

When the victim pulled out his cellular phone to call for help, however, the gang turned back and attacked him again.

“What you’re calling the cops on us?” one of the gang members reportedly said.

The Jewish first responder group, Hatzalah, was called to the scene, as were the Shomrim community watch group.

The victim was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Maimonides Hospital for treatment. He suffered light head injuries, according to Crown Heights Info.

The assailants fled the scene and remain at large.

Investigators from the New York Police Department’s 71st precinct are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.