Knesset speaker: 'You go to the store and know you're on camera'

'If Blue and White don't want cameras to prevent fraud, they obviously want the fraud,' Likud's Yuli Edelstein says.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Friday slammed the Blue and White party's opposition to placing security cameras in voting booths to prevent voter fraud.

Speaking at a Shishitarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on Friday) event in Beit Shemesh, Edelstein pointed out that security cameras are everywhere.

"If Blue and White, or any other party, does not support the initiative to place security cameras in voting booths, there is only one explanation for that: Either they are planning to commit fraud, or they are happy that others commit fraud," he said.

"What other explanation could there be? You go to the corner store, you buy things, and you know that it's all on camera. Someone says: 'Privacy! How can you do such a thing?' So when every citizen has the right and obligation to vote, will this deter him from coming? Is there even such a thing as an Israeli citizen not showing up to vote because it's on camera? I simply don't understand what other explanation there could be."

A new Likud party initiative would enact a law allowing cameras to be placed at voting stations.

On Monday night, Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, who chairs the Central Elections Committee, prohibited the placement of security cameras in voting booths, despite the fact that he acknowledged last week discrepancies between the number of voters and the number of votes at certain polling stations.

In July, police began investigating a suspicion that at certain polling stations, votes were actively distributed among the parties, by station employees.