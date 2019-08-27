Liberman to support ballot box camera legislation

Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said today that he supports the Likud initiative to enact a law to allow cameras to be installed at polling stations.

In a Galei Tzahal interview, Liberman explained his support for such legislation, saying, "Today there's 'Big Brother' on every street corner, so I see no reason why not."

In this context, Liberman also stung the haredi public, implying that there are counterfeit votes in this sector: "I'm disturbed by what's happening in haredi and Arab society on this issue."

Last night, Likud officials said they were considering the possibility of legislation before the elections that would allow cameras to prevent counterfeiting in the elections, after Central Election Commission Chairman Justice Hanan Meltzer rejected the Likud request to place cameras at polling stations in the Arab sector and ordered the establishment of an oversight unit on the integrity of the elections.

"Placing cameras systematically at polling stations requires first legislation," explained the Election Commission chairman.