Elections Committee says 'imbalance' in number of votes

The Central Elections Committee found five voting stations where the number of number of votes did not match the number of voters.

For these voting stations, the Committee has admitted that he dies not have a satisfactory explanation for the discrepancy.

The voting stations in question are located in Beitar Illit, Raanana, Petah Tikva, Karmiel, and the Haifa-area Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

According to Kan Reshet Bet reports, in a document submitted to the Jerusalem District Court the Elections Committee said that special consideration by the court is required to determine the results and make a decision on the matter.

At those voting stations, the number of voters did not match the number of votes and voting envelopes, such as a situation in which the number of valid and invalid votes is more than the number of envelopes removed from the voting boxes and counted.

Five other voting stations are still being investigated by the police. Judge Hanan Melcer, who heads the Committee, requested the Jerusalem District Court invalidate the votes from the northern Druze Kisra-Sumei Regional Council, where forgeries were found. If the request is granted, the Likud party would lose 350 votes.

From his request, it is clear that Judge Melcer does not believe that the number of votes received by each party will change if the station's votes, or those of the five voting stations found to be problematic, are invalidated.