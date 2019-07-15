Police investigate voting fraud

The Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit is investigating a suspicion that some of the results of April's election were purposely fraudulent, Kan 11 reported.

According to the report, the Elections Committee reported inaccuracies in the results, and those were recently called to give testimony. Some of those testifying worked in the voting stations' committees.

The central suspicion is that in certain voting stations, votes were actively distributed among the parties and incorrectly entered into the system.

One example is the voting stations at the Druze Israeli town of Kisra-Sumei in northern Israel. The station had a total of exactly 600 votes, and they were distributed among the various parties in a way that gave each party a round number: The Likud received 350 votes, Blue and White received 100, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu received 50 votes each, the New Right received 30 votes, and Meretz received twenty. The statistical chance that these numbers are accurate is nearly zero.

Immediately following the elections, Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Hanan Melcer turned to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and to acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen, requesting they open a criminal investigation on suspicion of fraud in several voting stations.