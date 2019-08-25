Nasrallah blasts Israel for Beirut 'drone attack'

Hezbollah terror chief accuses Israel of 'suicide drone attack' on Beirut, warns attack will lead to major escalation.

The head of Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday denounced an alleged "drone attack" targeting the Lebanese Shiite movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

"What happened yesterday night was a suicide drone attack on a target in Beirut's southern suburb", the first of its kind since 2006, Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast to thousands of supporters.

"We will do everything to prevent" such attacks, he said. "The time when Israeli aircraft come and bombard parts of Lebanon is over."

Nasrallah also acknowledged that the Israeli attack on an Iranian military position in Syria had killed two Hezbollah terrorists.

"There were just Lebanese youth from Hezbollah in the place that was bombarded," Nasrallah said.

Over the weekend, Lebanon said two unmanned aircraft were downed in the Beirut area. The planes were operated by Israel, Lebanon claimed, though Israel has not confirmed the report.