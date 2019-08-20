Hamas threatens escalation

Hamas demanding additional electricity from Israel and the Qatari money by the end of the week, reports say.

The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper on Tuesday morning quoted a Hamas source who claimed that the terror groups have sent a clear message saying that if Israel does not implement the understandings, they will begin escalating the situation.

According to the paper, the understandings Israel must implement include allowing the Qatari money into Gaza each month and increasing the electricity it supplies to Gaza by the end of this week.

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi is expected to arrive in Gaza via Israel on Thursday, bringing Gaza's monthly "stipend" with him, in cash. The funds are intended for poor people in Gaza. Al-Emadi will also bring diesel fuel for use in operating Gaza's only power plant.

Israel has alread allowed two installments of $15 million in Qatari money into Gaza. The funds were supposed to have been distributed in six installments, but Israel postponed the third following the shooting of an IDF soldier by a terrorist from Gaza.

Earlier this year, Hamas agreed to end rocket fire, incendiary and explosive balloons, and the weekly border riots, in exchange for Israel allowing $25 million in Qatari money to reach Hamas, easing economic sanctions, including imports of goods that can be used for manufacturing weapons and and expanding the fishing zone around Gaza.

Israel began implementing the deal, despite the continuation of the balloon terror and weekly border riots.

However, rocket fire from Gaza has continued, as have the violent weekly border riots and the sending of explosive and incendiary balloons into Israeli territory.