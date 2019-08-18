Netanyahu: 'If necessary, we will begin a war in Gaza'

PM Netanyahu boards flight to Ukraine, promises to begin widescale operation in Gaza if situation demands it.

PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon promised to begin a military operation in Gaza if the situation demanded it.

Before boarding a plane to Ukraine, Netanyahu responded to the recent events on the Gaza-Israel border, and the weekend's rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

"I heard people saying that I'm avoiding a widescale operation in Gaza because of the elections," Netanyahu said. "That's not true. Anyone who knows me knows that my considerations are practical and relevant."

"If the situation demands it, we will begin a widescale operation regardless of the elections.

"We are taking every action necessary and the other side feels the strength of our arms."