IDF foils attempt to infiltrate into Israel

IDF soldiers identify several armed terrorists near border fence in northern Gaza. IDF helicopter and tank fires at them.

IDF soldiers on Saturday night identified several armed suspects near the border fence in northern Gaza.

An IDF helicopter and tank fired at the terrorists. It is believed that several terrorists were killed. No Israeli troops were injured.

Palestinian Arab media reported earlier on Saturday that the IDF attacked an observation post in northern Gaza, in retaliation for the firing of three rockets from Gaza toward southern Israel.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Shrapnel fell in a yard in Sderot.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to six people, including two who were lightly bruised while running into protected spaces and four people treated for anxiety.

On Friday night, terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket toward the city of Sderot which was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

The Israel Air Force later attacked two Hamas underground terrorist infrastructures in northern and central Gaza.