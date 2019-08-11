Armed terrorist shot after infiltrating into Israel

IDF lookouts on Sunday morning identified an armed terrorist approaching the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The terrorist fired at IDF soldiers along the border. The soldiers, who were on alert following the identification of the terrorist, opened fire at him.

During the incident, IDF tanks fired at Hamas terrorist posts in the area. None of the Israeli forces were injured and no damage was done. There was no danger to the surrounding communities.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, the terrorist who infiltrated into Israel died.

The incident comes 24 hours after IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade shot and killed four armed terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israel early Saturday morning.

The terrorists, who attempted to cross into Israel from near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, were spotted as they approached the border fence.

The terrorists were armed with Kalashnikov rifles, hand grenades, and launcher for rocket-propelled grenades (RPG).

IDF soldiers opened fire after one of the terrorists crossed the border fence, killing them. During the crossfire, a grenade was thrown. None of the soldiers were injured and no damage was caused.