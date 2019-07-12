Rocket fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

Sirens sounded in Gaza envelope. IDF confirms one rocket was fired. No injuries or damages reported.

Sirens were sounded shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday evening in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and Kibbutz Sufa in the Gaza envelope.

Residents reported hearing an explosion shortly after the siren went off.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was identified as being fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The rocket exploded in an open area. There are no reports of injuries or damages.

The incident comes a day after Hamas threatened Israel when one of its members was shot and killed by IDF soldiers firing on a group of Gazan men approaching the border fence.

The IDF later clarified that the shooting of the Hamas member at the border was a mistake.

Earlier on Friday, a senior Hamas member Fathi Hamad threatened revenge on Israel for firing at the Hamas member.

Speaking at the weekly “March of the Return” protests on the Gaza border, Hamad said, “Despite the Israeli apology, we will avenge the killing of the military activist yesterday."

"Hamas will give Israel a week-long extension to implement the understandings of the arrangement, and if they are not implemented, the young people of Gaza will return to confront Israel,” he warned.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)