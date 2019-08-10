IDF foils infiltration from Gaza

IDF opens fire on four armed terrorists attempting to cross into Israel from Gaza..

IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade shot and killed four armed terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israel on Saturday morning.

The terrorists, who attempted to cross into Israel from near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, were spotted in the early hours of Saturday morning as they approached the border fence.

The terrorists were armed with Kalashnikov rifles, hand grenades, and launcher for rocket-propelled grenades (RPG).

IDF soldiers opened fire after one of the terrorists crossed the border fence, killing them. During the crossfire, a grenade was thrown.

None of the soldiers were injured and no damage was caused.