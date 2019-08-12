IDF maps out terrorists' homes ahead of demolition

Soldiers map out homes of terrorists who murdered Dvir Sorek, laying groundwork for their demolition.

IDF soldiers mapped out the homes early Monday morning of two Arab terrorists responsible for the stabbing death of 18-year-old IDF soldier and hesder yeshiva student Dvir Sorek last week.

The homes, both of which are located in the Palestinian Authority-controlled village of Beit Kahil, were inspected and mapped out by IDF teams in preparation for their planned demolition.

An IDF spokesperson said Monday morning that the operation overnight in Beit Kahil assessed the feasibility of carrying out the demolitions.

“Overnight, IDF troops operated in the village of Beit Kahil, northwest of Hebron, in order to survey the houses of the two terrorists suspected of carrying out the stabbing attack on August 7th, 2019, in which IDF Corporal Dvir (Yehuda) Sorek was murdered. The surveying was carried out in order to examine the potential demolition of the two houses,” the spokesperson said.

Last Wednesday night, 18-year-old Dvir Sorek was stabbed to death in the Gush Etzion bloc by Arab terrorists. His remains were found Thursday morning.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces nabbed two terrorists believed to be part of the terror cell responsible for the stabbing attack on Sorek.