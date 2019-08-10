Two terrorists surprised in their beds

Security forces arrested four suspects who were involved in the murder of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek earlier this week.

Two of the those arrested, who were found in their beds, are Nassir Salah Khalil Issafara, 24, and Qassam Aaraf Khalil Issafara, 30. Neither of them were able to reach their weapons and act against the security forces.

Both are residents of Beit Kahil, and have not been arrested previously. They have been transferred to Shabak (Israel Security Agency) for interrogation.

The terrorists' identities were known to security forces from an early stage in the investigation. They were found mostly by analysis of security cameras in the area.

During their arrest, a violent riot erupted in the village, with approximately 100 Palestinian Authority Muslims throwing rocks at Israeli security forces. The security forces responded with riot dispersal techniques.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said: "I praise the ISA and the security forces for apprehending the murderers of Dvir Sorek within 48 hours."

"In recent years our forces have laid hands on all of the Palestinian murderers who have attacked Israelis and today they have done so again. We will continue to forcefully fight terrorism on all fronts."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin added: "Thank you, the intelligence and operational units, for capturing the abominable terrorists responsible for the murder of Dvir Sorek."