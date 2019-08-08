Murdered yeshiva student: Dvir Sorek of Ofra

Dvir Sorek, son of journalist Yoav Sorek and grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, is the yeshiva student murdered in Gush Etzion.

Dvir Sorek is the hesder student at Ohr Torah Mahanayim murdered last night in Gush Etzion, it has been cleared for publication.

Dvir, 19, a resident of Ofra, was the son of journalist Yoav Sorek, editor of the "Hashiloach" publication, and his wife Rachel, and was grandson of Rabbi Binyamin Herling, who was murdered in a terror attack on Mt. Ebal.

Sorek was murdered last night and his body found toward morning near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion. Security forces dispatched to the scene began extensive searches.

His yeshiva said that he had gone to Jerusalem to buy books for the yeshiva, and at night was on his way back to the yeshiva.

At a certain point, contact was lost with him. At 7:30 pm police received a report of a missing person, and forces began extensive searches to locate the soldier. His body was found in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade at 3 am.