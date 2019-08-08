IDF soldier murdered in Gush Etzion

The body of a yeshiva student was found early Thursday morning, with stab marks on his body, near the community of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis said that a report was received during the night about an 18-year-old man who had not been heard from since the evening. Troops who were called to the scene discovered his body not far from Migdal Oz.

The student is a resident of the town of Efrat and a student in a yeshiva in Migdal Oz, who is on an unpaid service but is defined as an IDF soldier.

At this stage, the IDF understands that a terrorist squad is operating in the area and an effort is being made to locate the squad. IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police forces are on the scene and searching the area.