Security forces arrest terrorists who murdered IDF soldier

Watch: Security forces arrest two suspects involved in murder of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek. One of the suspects is a member of Hamas.

Shabak (Israel Security Agency) working together with Israel Police and the IDF, arrested two suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek.

The suspects have been named as Nassir Salah Khalil Issafara, a 24-year-old Hamas terrorist, and 30-year-old Qassam Aaraf Khalil Issafara.

The two were arrested by a special Shabak, Yamam (Israel Police counterterrorism unit), and IDF team, in a home in Kafr Beit Kahil

IDF troops confiscated the vehicle the terrorists presumably used for the attack. The terrorist squad and the vehicle were transferred to security forces for further investigation.



During the arrest, a riot of approximately 100 Palestinian Authority Arabs was staged in Beit Kahil, near Hevron. Rioters hurled rocks towards IDF troops and security forces, who responded with riot dispersal methods.



"The IDF will continue to operate in order to preserve the security in the area, thwart any terror attempts and arrest assailants," an IDF statement said.

IDF soldiers apprehend terrorist IDF spokesperson IDF soldiers apprehend terrorist IDF spokesperson