US: No conference planned at Camp David

US refutes reports in Israel that Trump will hold a peace conference with Arab leaders to promote the “Deal of the Century”.

A senior US administration official on Wednesday responded to reports in Israel that President Donald Trump will soon hold a conference with Arab leaders at Camp David to promote the “Deal of the Century”.

"At the moment, no summit is planned. The peace team will conclude its visit to the Middle East, will report to the president and discuss the next steps to expand the achievements that were made at the Bahrain workshop," the official said.

The comments follow a report in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner plans to invite leaders of Arab countries to a conference that Trump intends to convene at Camp David before the Israeli election in September.

At the conference, which is scheduled to convene even before the Israeli elections in September, Trump will outline his peace plan, according to the report. The move was planned together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.

Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, on Wednesday arrived for a visit in the Middle East.

Kushner met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman for talks on the US peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The two discussed "efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", the royal court said in a statement, adding that Kushner was "visiting Jordan on a tour that includes a number of countries in the region."

Later on Wednesday, Kushner and Greenblatt also met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.