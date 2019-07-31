Trump to lead peace conference at Camp David

Report says Trump to host peace conference with Arab leaders before Israeli election, during which he will outline his peace plan.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, will begin a visit to Israel and Arab states on Wednesday.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper is reporting that Kushner will invite the Arab leaders he will meet to a conference that President Trump intends to convene at Camp David.

At the conference, which is scheduled to convene even before the Israeli elections in September, Trump will outline his peace plan, according to the report. The move was planned together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.

According to journalist Nahum Barnea, Netanyahu's decision to allow the construction of 700 housing units for Palestinian Arabs in Area C in Judea and Samaria is intended to help Kushner, not the Palestinian Arabs. The move is meant to ease his persuasion efforts in the Arab world. Kushner and his entourage will hold talks in Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during their visit to the region.

Netanyahu will probably not attend the conference in Camp David so as not to "deter" the Arab invitees, according to Yediot Aharonot. Trump will present the deal without going into binding details. He will say yes to a Palestinian entity, but not necessarily to a state, and will also say yes to a Palestinian presence in eastern Jerusalem but not necessarily to it being a capital.

"The conference, if implemented, will help Netanyahu's election campaign in positioning him as a global leader," Barnea writes. "It may soften the refusal of Blue and White, and perhaps even the Labor Party, to join his government after the election."