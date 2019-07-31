Kushner meets Jordanian king for talks on Mideast peace plan

Jordan's King Abdullah says any peace plan should be based on "two-state solution" and in accordance with 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

US President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Wednesday, for talks on a controversial US plan for Israeli-PA peace.

The two discussed "efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", the royal court said in a statement, adding that Kushner was "visiting Jordan on a tour that includes a number of countries in the region."

During their meeting, King Abdullah stressed "the need to achieve a just and lasting peace to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state... with east Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security alongside Israel", the court said.

He said any peace plan should be based on the internationally backed "two-state solution" and in accordance with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

The initiative called on Israel to withdraw from all land it liberated in 1967, in exchange for normalization between all Arab states and Israel.

Kushner was accompanied by Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, the royal court said.

An official in Trump's administration said earlier this month that Kushner would return to the Middle East to further push the plan, but did not give details of his expected itinerary.

On previous trips Kushner has visited Israel as well as Saudi Arabia and Jordan.