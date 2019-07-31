Kushner, Greenblatt meet with Netanyahu

Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to the President of the US and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israel's Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer also participated in the meeting.

Earlier Wednesday, it was reported that Kushner met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman for talks on the US plan for Israeli-PA peace.

The two discussed "efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", the royal court said in a statement, adding that Kushner was "visiting Jordan on a tour that includes a number of countries in the region."

During their meeting, King Abdullah stressed "the need to achieve a just and lasting peace to ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state... with east Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security alongside Israel", the court said.

He said any peace plan should be based on the internationally backed "two-state solution" and in accordance with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.