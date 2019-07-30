Egypt, Jordan reaffirm support for two states

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II met on Monday to discuss efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, AFP reported.

Sisi’s office said the two leaders reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution.

The meeting comes ahead of an expected visit to the region by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, who is pushing the Trump administration’s peace plan which has been rejected by the Palestinian Arabs and criticized by Jordan.

Kushner's initiative, partially unveiled at a Bahrain conference in June, dangled the prospect of pumping $50 billion-worth of investment into the Palestinian Authority economy.

Little is known about the political component of the peace plan, but Kushner indicated in April that the plan would not focus on the two-state solution.

In a statement Monday, Sisi's office said the Egyptian and Jordanian leaders had agreed on "the importance of intensifying efforts" to resume peace talks.

They stressed the talks should abide by the two-state solution long accepted internationally as the basis for a solution: a "Palestinian state based on the June 1967 boundaries with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said recently that Jordan will not accept any deal that neglects the legitimate right of the Palestinians to establish a state.

Last week, King Abdullah II met PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, and restated his position that the creation of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital is the only way to end the conflict.

The PA has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.