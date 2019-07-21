Jared Kushner to visit Israel next week

Kushner also visiting the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan as part of efforts to promote the 'Deal of the Century.'

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to the president of the United States, is scheduled to hold a series of visits to Israel and Arab capitals next week to discuss the promotion of the White House peace plan.

According to a Channel 13 News report, Kushner will visit Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, Brian Hook - US envoy to Iran, and Kushner's close adviser, Avi Berkowitz will join Kushner on the visit to Israel and Arab countries.

The purpose of the trip is to continue the contact with Israel and the countries of the region regarding the economic part of the peace plan presented at the conference in Bahrain about a month ago.

After the economic part of the peace plan has already been published, it is quite possible that Kushner's visit will also focus on the political part of the peace plan.

The visit will be held on the background of internal discussions at the White House regarding the publication of the political part of the initiative. The Americans are interested in promoting the establishment of an international fund to fund the economic part of the peace plan.