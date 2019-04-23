Kushner: Two-State solution failed

President Trump's son-in-law says US peace plan is "different" from past peace plans which failed, new ideas must be tried.

Jared Kushner, the advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, said that the administration's long-awaited peace plan would not focus on the Two State solution in contrast to past peace plans.

Speaking at the Time100 Summit Tuesday, Kushner said that "the two states solution failed. New and different ways to reach peace must be tried."

"What we will put out is different,” he said.

Kushner said that he had hoped to release the plan, which President Trump has called the "deal of the century," last year. However, the administration held off on releasing the plan after the Israeli government announced new elections. He said that the plan will be released after the new coalition is formed.

"Once that's done we'll probably be in the middle of Ramadan, so we'll wait until after Ramadan and then we'll put our plan out," Kushner said.

Earlier, it was reported that the White House is discouraging the use of the term “two-state solution” when describing possible outcomes to the Israeli-Palestinian Authority (PA) conflict.

A senior White House official on Monday confirmed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency a report that appeared over the weekend on Sky News Arabic, a satellite TV station, and picked up by the Times of Israel.

“The two-state solution term means different things to different people,” the official told JTA. “There is no point in using a phrase that never achieved peace. Our plan provides a clear, realistic and detailed vision of what peace could actually look like.”