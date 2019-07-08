Jordan: No to deal that neglects Palestinian state

Jordanian PM meets PA cabinet leader, says Jordan will not accept solution that does not lead to creation of Palestinian state.

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Sunday that Jordan will not accept any deal that neglects the legitimate right of the Palestinians to establish a state.

In talks with Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh, Razzaz underlined Jordan's support for the Palestinians in the face of “Israeli aggression”, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Jordan will not accept any deal or solution that does not “end the occupation and lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state along 1967 the borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the Jordanian prime minister said.

Any economic solution as an alternative to a political solution will also not be accepted, he added, referring to the US-led Bahrain workshop held in late June in which the US unveiled the economic part of its peace plan.

Razzaz also highlighted Jordan's role in safeguarding the holy sites in Jerusalem, saying his country will never concede its custodianship over the Islamic holy sites in the city.

Shtayyeh commended the Jordanian support for the Palestinians in defending their legitimate rights, according to Xinhua.

The two sides signed two memorandums of understanding on cooperation after the meeting.

Jordan was one of the Arab countries that attended the Bahrain conference. Egypt, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia participated as well.

The PA boycotted the economic conference in Bahrain, calling it a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA, in fact, has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017 and his relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.