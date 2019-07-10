Billionaire liberal Tom Steyer to run for president

Billionaire liberal Tom Steyer announced on Tuesday that he is running for president, JTA reports.

Steyer, who has led calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and who has excoriated Republicans for what he has said are anti-Semitic attacks on his advocacy, announced in a four-minute video that he would be seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

He emphasized what he said was a tendency in both parties to heed corporations and not voters.

“What people believe is that the system has left then,” he said, and lauded the dedication to service of previous generations, citing his Jewish father’s service in the US Navy in World War II and then afterward as a prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials.

“My father graduated from Yale law school, at 21 started being a lawyer and then he went into the Navy because of Pearl Harbor, and then at the end of the war they sent him over to be the assistant to the chief prosecutor at Nuremberg,” he said of his father, Henry Steyer.

“I think my father looked at being in the service or being at Nuremberg as like you have your duty, you do it.”

Steyer has identified as Jewish in the past, though his mother is an Episcopalian and he now attends an Episcopalian church.

He has described Republican attacks on him and other liberal Jewish billionaires who back Democrats as anti-Semitic, singling out a tweet last year by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the Senate Minority Leader.

McCarthy had tweeted, “We cannot allow [George] Soros, Steyer, and [Michael] Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th.”

“In terms of interpreting what he said, that seems, to me, like a straight-up anti-Semitic move,” Steyer told CNN at the time. McCarthy later deleted the tweet.

In announcing his candidacy, Steyer becomes the 25th candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election. A 26th candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell, announced on Monday that he was ending his presidential bid.

Other Democratic candidates include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak.