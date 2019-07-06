Unity government? 'We'll make a government without him'

Likud, Blue and White, say they may be willing to form a unity government - without Yisrael Beytenu.

Senior Likud and Blue and White officials have clarified that if the election results are similar to the current Knesset, the two parties will form a unity government - but without the Yisrael Beytenu party, which has tried to force the issue.

Earlier this month, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman claimed his party's job is to "force the Likud and Blue and White to create an emergency unity government which will be nationalistic and liberal: Yisrael Beytenu, Likud, and Blue and White." Such a government it claimed, "represents the will of the vast majority of Israeli citizens."

According to the News 12 report, the two largest parties do not intend to allow a third round of elections.

Current polls show that without the Yisrael Beytenu party, neither the right-religious or center-left blocs will succeed in forming a government. As a result, the only option would be to form a unity government.

According to the report, the Likud does not want to form a government with Blue and White but without the haredim, and Blue and White will not sit in a government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

However, both sides have emphasized that Yisrael Beytenu will not be necessary in such a government, freeing up the Defense Ministry and allowing them to invite one or two smaller parties, while leaving Yisrael Beytenu in the opposition.