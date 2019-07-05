Poll: A 'mega alliance' on the right would bring 19 seats

Joint run of all the small right-wing parties would bring them 19 Knesset seats, but the right doesn't have a majority without Liberman.

A poll conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute for the Israel Hayom newspaper finds that without Avigdor Liberman, the right-wing bloc will be unable to secure the required threshold of 61 Knesset seats to form a government, and would win just 56 seats.

Likud wins 31 seats in this poll, Blue and White wins 30, Labor led by Amir Peretz wins 8 seats, and Ehud Barak's new party has only 4 seats.

United Right wins 8 seats in this poll, Shas has 6 and United Torah Judaism has 7. Meretz headed by Nitzan Horowitz wins 6 seats, Naftali Bennett's New Right wins 4 seats, Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu has 7 and the Arab Joint List wins 9.

The poll examined how the map of seats would look if the Jewish Home, National Union, Otzma Yehudit, New Right and Zehut were united. The result is surprising: a united list made up of all these parties would win 19 Knesset seats. In such a scenario, however, the Likud would be affected and win just 25 seats, and the right-wing bloc would still not pass the 61-seat threshold without Liberman.

The poll was conducted among 507 respondents, a representative sample of the adult population in Israel. The sampling error is 4.3%.