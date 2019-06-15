Liberman: We'll force a unity government

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Saturday night said that following September's elections, he will recommend the leader of the largest party for prime minister.

"In the past week, when [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu tried to make the campaign about who will be prime minister, I was shocked to see the wild and embarrassing competition which broke out between [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz and Netanyahu regarding who will surrender and who will give in more to the haredim," Liberman wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the most important issue that voters need to think about when they vote is "whether [the government] will be a government of Jewish law or a nationalistic and liberal government."

In the current situation, he said, "The catastrophe that the public still isn't so aware of is that of the State's budget and the expected security challenges. Our job is to force the Likud and Blue and White to create an emergency unity government which will be nationalistic and liberal: Yisrael Beytenu, Likud, and Blue and White. A government which represents the will of the vast majority of Israeli citizens."

Refusing to promise to recommend Netanyahu, Liberman added, "The party which will receive the most Knesset seats will be the one whose candidate is asked to form a government - without the haredim and without [Otzma Yehudit candidate] Itamar Ben-Gvir."

"After making a decision regarding the State budget, agreements regarding security, and agreements regarding religion and state, a coalition will be formed. Only then, anyone who wants these basic things can join, and we'll be happy to have him."

Blue and White responded: "If Liberman would have come to this conclusion before he and his party had voted to dissolve the Knesset, we would have avoided extraneous elections. But like we say at the polar circle - better late than never."