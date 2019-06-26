Lapid: We won't sit with Netanyahu

Blue and White leader says no chance of avoiding elections, says rotation rumors due to PM Netanyahu trying to avoid blame for elections.

MK Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of the center-left Blue and White party, on Wednesday in a conference on war crimes hosted by the Shurat Hadin organization.

"I understand that people have trouble accepting or understanding, so I'll say it slowly and clearly: We will not sit with [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."

"We have no problem sitting with the Likud in a national unity government, but we will not sit with Netanyahu. They can choose who they like - Gideon [Sa'ar], Yuli [Eidelstein], Yisrael [Katz]."

Regarding whether the Likud offered a rotation, Lapid echoed his earlier tweet, claiming: "That's a spin. Netanyahu does not want the public blaming him for the fact that he's leading us to unnecessary elections a minute after he went to unnecessary elections."

When asked whether there was any chance of avoiding elections, Lapid responded: "No! According to that principle, any time there is a majority of 80 MKs, they'll overrule them. That's a cancellation of Israeli democracy. I understand that the Attorney General has already announced that there is no legal possibility [for this]."