Lapid: We won't sit with Netanyahu

MK Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of the center-left Blue and White party, on Wednesday in a conference on war crimes hosted by the Shurat Hadin organization.
"I understand that people have trouble accepting or understanding, so I'll say it slowly and clearly: We will not sit with [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."
"We have no problem sitting with the Likud in a national unity government, but we will not sit with Netanyahu. They can choose who they like - Gideon [Sa'ar], Yuli [Eidelstein], Yisrael [Katz]."
Regarding whether the Likud offered a rotation, Lapid echoed his earlier tweet, claiming: "That's a spin. Netanyahu does not want the public blaming him for the fact that he's leading us to unnecessary elections a minute after he went to unnecessary elections."
When asked whether there was any chance of avoiding elections, Lapid responded: "No! According to that principle, any time there is a majority of 80 MKs, they'll overrule them. That's a cancellation of Israeli democracy. I understand that the Attorney General has already announced that there is no legal possibility [for this]."