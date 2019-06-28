Iran: We're not planning to leave nuclear deal

Iran's UN ambassador says his country won't leave Iran deal but is unhappy with European countries that are still signed to it.

Iran's ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Thursday that if his country exceeds limits on low-enriched uranium set by the 2015 nuclear deal, that can be quickly reversed as soon as Tehran sees recovery in its oil and banking sectors.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing Thursday, the envoy said that he didn't have "any exact information" on whether the 300-kilogram limit has been breached, according to The Associated Press.

Ravanchi said he hopes that at Friday's meeting in Vienna of the five parties remaining in the nuclear deal "tangible results can be achieved so that we can reverse our decision."

He added that Iran isn't planning to get out of the 2015 agreement, which the United States left last year.

At the same time, said the UN ambassador, said Iran is "not happy with the Europeans" supporting the agreement — Britain, France and Germany — because it has taken so much time to put in operation a program to allow Iran to trade.

US President Donald Trump withdrew last May from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and later imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November of 2018.

The European signatories to the 2015 deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the agreement and vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

The EU earlier this year introduced a trade mechanism that would bypass US sanctions on Iran, in a bid to save the 2015 deal, but Iran has rejected that mechanism thus far.

Iran earlier this month announced further moves to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, an Iranian official said on Thursday that Iran's growing stocks of enriched uranium don't violate the international accord.

The Iranian official said, according to AP, that Iran was 2.8 kilograms below the limit as of Wednesday and another assessment won't be done until "after the weekend."

Even if it surpasses the limit set in the treaty, he said, "we are not breaching the deal."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of backroom discussions taking place to try to save the 2015 deal.