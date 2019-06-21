EU to discuss Iran nuclear deal

European Union to chair meeting of nations involved in 2015 Iran nuclear deal in an attempt to continue to implement it.

The European Union will chair a meeting of the nations involved in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna on June 28, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Besides the EU, the meeting will be attended by high-level representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran, the bloc said in a statement.

It said the meeting was called "with the intention of ensuring the continued implementation" of the Iran nuclear deal, which has come under increasing pressure since the United States withdrew from the agreement last year.

The statement said the meeting will seek to address "challenges arising from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran," as well as Iran's announcement earlier this week that it could break the limits set on its uranium stockpile by the 2015 deal.

US President Donald Trump withdrew last May from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and later imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November of 2018.

The European signatories to the 2015 deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the agreement and vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

The EU earlier this year introduced a trade mechanism that would bypass US sanctions on Iran, in a bid to save the 2015 deal.

However, while Iran initially welcomed the creation of the vehicle -- called INSTEX -- as a "first step", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif subsequently said that the mechanism "falls short of the commitments” by Europe to save the nuclear deal.