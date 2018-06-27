US demands: Don't import Iranian oil after November

The US State Department on Tuesday asked its allies, including India and China, to cut all imports of Iranian crude oil by November.

Speaking to reporters, a State Department official said, "We are asking them to go to zero. We're going to isolate streams of Iranian funding and looking to highlight the totality of Iran's malign behavior across the region."

The official, who refused to be named, also said a US delegation will ask Gulf states to ensure the global need for oil is met and countries are not "adversely affected" by the switch. He also said that those companies which do continue purchasing Iranian oil will face sanctions.

US sanctions on Iran are scheduled to resume on November 4. While the US does not plan to extend the deadline or issue any waivers, the State Department has not ruled out the possibility.

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 "Iran deal" and promised to reinstate sanctions on the country.

At the time, Trump called the deal an "embarrassment" and said, "After the sanctions were lifted, the dictatorship used its new funds to build nuclear capable missiles, support terrorism, and cause havoc throughout the Middle East and beyond."